Adams departs as CWI director of cricket; search on for replacement Loop Jamaica

Former West Indies cricketer Jimmy Adams is out as director of cricket for Cricket West Indies (CWI), prompting the regional governing body to initiate a search for a successor.

CWI announced on Wednesday that the recruitment process for a new director of cricket has commenced, with Adams’ contract set to expire at the end of June. Adams, who represented the West Indies in 54 Tests and 127 One-Day Internationals, assumed the role in January 2017.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave expressed deep appreciation for Adams’ leadership and contributions during his six-and-a-half years in the position.

Grave highlighted Adams’ significant impact on CWI’s High-Performance structure, particularly in areas such as coach education and development, sport science and medicine, and the recent launch of the Academy at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua.

“We are extremely grateful for the leadership and contribution that Jimmy has made over the past six and half years,” said Grave. “I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to contribute to the game, particularly West Indies Cricket.”

CWI president Dr. Kishore Shallow praised Adams’ passion and distinguished service to West Indies Cricket.

“Jimmy has always served West Indies Cricket with passion and distinction. His composed demeanor and professionalism have inspired many positive outcomes over the years,” said Dr Shallow. “One of his legacies would be the commencement of a coaching revolution in the region. On behalf of the CWI Board, we wish him a favourable future path.”

Adams expressed his honour and privilege in serving West Indies cricket and being involved in the continuous evolution of CWI.

“I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people across the organization and am grateful for all the support they gave me over the past six-plus years. I wish everyone all the best going forward, especially in light of the various challenges that exist both regionally and globally,” Adams said.

During Adams’ tenure as director of cricket, CWI achieved significant milestones.

The organization established the Coach Education & Development Department, which introduced a comprehensive range of coaching courses and accreditations, resulting in over 1,000 newly certified coaches in the region.

Additionally, CWI launched the Men’s Academy based at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and initiated various tournaments, including the U19 Regional Women’s Tournament, Women’s ‘A-Team series, and the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Adams also played a crucial role in establishing the Sports Science & Medicine Department to promote a fitness-focused culture within CWI. Furthermore, he implemented a new Selection Policy that involved the appointment of separate Women’s and Youth Selection Panels and established the High-Performance Coaching Group.