Adjustment of status: Get a green card if you’re in the US Loop Jamaica

There are a few groups of people who can get their family-based green cards while in the US. However, there are some strict eligibility criteria.

The groups are spouses of US citizens, minor children (which includes stepchildren) of US citizens, and parents of US citizens.

Spouses of US citizens

The general path for the spouse requires the submission of significant documentary evidence proving the “bona fides” of the relationship, meaning showing the development of the union from courtship through to marriage and subsequently.

Importantly, only spouses who came into the US lawfully can access this path. Even if the spouse has overstayed their visa, they can adjust their status.

Adjustment of status requires that the US citizen also submits the immigration forms that will allow their spouse to be approved for a work permit as well as to be able to travel.

There is an interview with the immigration authority, United States Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) in the US. Both spouses must attend and they can be interviewed separately, as the interviewer probes to ensure that the marriage is legitimate.

Dependent on the number of years that a US citizen and their spouse have been married, that will dictate if they get a conditional green card or a 10-year green card.

For conditional green cards, there will be a need to remove the conditions on the green card within two years, and so this is also very important to realise.

If a US citizen decides not to proceed with an adjustment of status application for a spouse, there is no law that prevents them from doing that. In some unfortunate circumstances, such US citizens use this as a weapon to mete out abuse to their spouses. Such spouses should consider alternatives.

A spouse who entered without inspection (meaning they came into the US but did not speak with an immigration officer of some kind at a land, sea or border and were then lawfully admitted) will not be able to adjust in the US.

Instead, they will have to submit and be approved for a waiver (forgiveness) for coming into the country without inspection. Additionally, they will have to leave the US to do their green card interview overseas (usually in their home country) at the local US Embassy.

Such spouses must exercise great caution as the US Embassy in their country can decide to not approve their immigrant visa based on the manner in which they entered the US. Such a situation would mean the US citizen spouse would have to appeal that decision, but in the interim, the other spouse would be stuck outside of the US. This can be especially problematic and take time to resolve.

Minor children of US citizens

For children and parents of US citizens, if they had been lawfully admitted in the US, they, too, can adjust their status. Their documentation has to be submitted and their application takes its course.

Importantly, persons who are adjusting their status, if they leave the US, will not be allowed back in for a specific period of time, because in most cases, they would have breached the terms of their visas, (that is, overstayed the time they were lawfully allowed to remain in the USA).

For such persons, it can be an emotional journey, because there may be family and other life events that occur overseas that they would wish to attend.

When an adjustment of status application is granted, the beneficiary becomes a green card holder and is able to lawfully work and/or study in the US, as well as to travel overseas and return.

*This article does not constitute legal advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

Nadine C Atkinson-Flowers is admitted to practice in the USA and Jamaica. Her US practice is in the area of immigration, while her Jamaican practice areas include immigration and general legal consultancy. She has been an attorney for over 15 years in Jamaica and has written articles for several legal publications. She is passionate about access to justice issues and volunteers with several legal, business, children and community service organisations in Jamaica and the US. She can be contacted at [email protected]