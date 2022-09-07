Adrian Dunkley takes startup international after two years Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Adrian Dunkley takes startup international after two years
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Adrian Dunkley takes startup international after two years

Business

Young People in Business

Shamille Scott

26 minutes ago – Updated

Adrian Dunkley – StarApple Analytics

Adrian Dunkley runs a data analytics firm in Kingston and has recently opened a second location in the US.

Dunkley spent over a decade focused on utilising data to help several public and private entities.

But it was during the onset of the COVID-pandemic that Dunkley formally launched the business.

His company, StarApple Analytics, uses data analytics, artificial intelligence and data science to uncover actionable insights for companies, thus helping them to make the best decisions.

He described data science and AI as a field valued at trillions of dollars with untapped potential.

Dunkley also uses his data science skills for social-good initiatives and has worked with startups and non-profit organisations to leverage their internal and publicly available data.

The StarApple is eager to train others in data science, an area described by LinkedIn as a promising career field with tremendous opportunities for advancements in the future.

Video edited by Richard Baker.

