Adverse Weather Alert #2 in effect: Brace for thunderstorms, flood and landslips

News Image credit: TTMS.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued Adverse Weather Alert #2-Yellow level.

The alert was updated at 10am today.

The TTMS has noted that showers and isolated thunderstorm activity and associated gusts near downpours are ongoing over Trinidad and Tobago, with choppy seas in the vicinity of gusts.

A lull in these adverse conditions is expected later today, with improvement starting over Tobago.

The TTMS says impacts continue to include temporary traffic disruptions, street flooding and localised ponding, displacement of objects by gusts and difficulty manoeuvring and anchoring smaller marine craft.

Landslides and landslips are also likely in areas so prone.

It’s not the time to leave all caution behind however as the TTMS says an increase in activity is expected overnight with a peak in activity tomorrow morning, however, conditions and impacts will not be continuous over the period.

TTMS Instructions