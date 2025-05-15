Slot unfazed by Salah's Brighton miss after 'un-human' season Paradise Park to bring over 2,000 jobs, redefine sustainable tourism in Jamaica Temporary lane closure planned for Wrightson Road the week of June 9 MP Norman Dunn predicts win in SE St Mary; says hospital road will be a ‘carpet’ Robert Bell denied bail re assault on nurse in St Andrew Ground to be broken July for new sugar factory in Clarendon
Adverse Weather Alert #2 in effect: Brace for thunderstorms, flood and landslips

10 June 2025
Met Office issues Adverse Weather Alert-Yellow
Image credit: TTMS.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued Adverse Weather Alert #2-Yellow level.

The alert was updated at 10am today.

The TTMS has noted that showers and isolated thunderstorm activity and associated gusts near downpours are ongoing over Trinidad and Tobago, with choppy seas in the vicinity of gusts. 

A lull in these adverse conditions is expected later today, with improvement starting over Tobago. 

The TTMS says impacts continue to include temporary traffic disruptions, street flooding and localised ponding, displacement of objects by gusts and difficulty manoeuvring and anchoring smaller marine craft. 

Landslides and landslips are also likely in areas so prone. 

It’s not the time to leave all caution behind however as the TTMS says an increase in activity is expected overnight with a peak in activity tomorrow morning, however, conditions and impacts will not be continuous over the period.

TTMS Instructions

  1. Secure loose outdoor objects. 
  2. Motorists and residents in flood-prone areas should avoid flooded areas and exercise caution. 
  3. Take necessary precautions to mitigate potential impacts
