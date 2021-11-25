AEGIS Caribbean Creative Industries Business Summit starts Fri, Nov 26 | Loop Jamaica

The first Caribbean Creative Industries Business Summit, hosted by AEGIS Business Solutions, takes place on Friday, November 26 at 1pm.

The Summit culminates two weeks of workshops that touched on all areas of business, tailored to the creative entrepreneur and MSMEs in the Caribbean.

In her opening remarks, Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry in Trinidad, stated that they were a part of a “dynamic event that bridges the creative and corporate world”.

She added: “These workshops aim to sharpen the business acumen of Caribbean Creatives, equipping them with the tools to operate and grow a successful business and capitalize on the numerous financial opportunities available.”

The minister further stated: “The creative or orange economy is the symbiosis of human creativity, ideas, culture, intellectual property, knowledge and technology. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) defines the creative economy as one based on creative assets, with a potential to generate economic growth and development. It encompasses a diverse set of knowledge-based economic activities, such as advertising, architecture, arts and crafts, design, fashion, film, video, photography, music, performing arts, publishing, research and development, software, or broadcasting.”

AEGIS Chairman Angela Lee Loy also shared: “Now more than ever, entrepreneurs and creatives need to build their business and finance knowledge whilst focusing on developing their craft and core service. At Aegis, we have taken our expertise and designed condensed, simple workshops to help business owners hit the ground running as they head into 2022.”

The Summit will be hosted by morning show host and TV personality, Jason Williams and features key speakers, panel discussions with leading professionals and experts from across the Caribbean and focuses on understanding the creative mindset, understanding the enabling environment, intellectual property: valuating creative assets, connecting creatives to capital, investments, funding and much more.

One of the main panels focuses on this year’s theme: Recapitalising the Caribbean Creative Industries, which will explore corporate community and creative support in sourcing financing from various sources.

Shawn Flynn, principal at Global Capital Markets and former head of Incubation in Silicon Valley, will be sharing his thoughts on what you should be thinking about in terms of funding strategy, alongside ISRC coder Chester Walkins from Dominica, Lorraine O’Connor, director on the Board of FilmTT and General Manager of C15 Studios Malene Joseph, consulting project coordinator of the Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF), with Managing Director of Caribbean Chemicals & Agencies, Joe Pires.

Get ready to turn your passion into profit! Do not delay, register today for the Summit at https://www.aegistt.com/book-tickets/. For further information, email: [email protected] or call: 868 625 6473 ext. 162 or 164. Follow AEGIS on social media @aegisbusiness to stay in the loop.