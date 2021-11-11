Affected roads cleared following flooding in western Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Affected roads cleared following flooding in western Jamaica | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Gerrard hired as Villa manager for first Premier League coaching role

NBA: Durant, Harden help Nets rout Magic for 6th win in 7 games

Affected roads cleared following flooding in western Jamaica

Man, woman freed of Manchester businesswoman’s murder

Lawsuits coming against families that abandon relatives in hospitals

Photo of the Day: No regard for the Road Traffic Act

2 injured, 5 JUTC buses damaged with stones in one evening at 3 Miles

100,000 students have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

Education Ministry yet to decide on Ruel Reid’s future at JC

Attendance ranges from 35 – 85 per cent as students return to school

Thursday Nov 11

20?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

File photo of flooding.

The National Works Agency (NWA) has completed the clearing up of roadways which were blocked across the parishes of St James and Hanover during torrential rainfall between Sunday night and Monday morning.

An NWA team is still conducting damage assessments in the affected areas

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, indicated in a release that sections of the Barnett to Adelphi corridor, as well the Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of the Unity Hall community in St James, were blocked by “washed down debris and fallen trees”.

She stated that work teams were engaged to have the affected roads cleared.

A section of Orange Street in the vicinity of Cornwall College and Mount Alvernia High School in Montego Bay, St James, was also inundated on Monday morning. The St James Fire Department had to assist members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), whose vehicle was trapped in a large body of water on Orange Street.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Gerrard hired as Villa manager for first Premier League coaching role

Sport

NBA: Durant, Harden help Nets rout Magic for 6th win in 7 games

Jamaica News

Affected roads cleared following flooding in western Jamaica

More From

Jamaica News

Student starts petition to scrap mandatory sixth form in Jamaica



A student has started an online petition calling for the Ministry of Education to shelve plans to purportedly make sixth form at the secondary level mandatory in Jamaica.

The student, who lists

Jamaica News

See also

444 more hotel rooms opened in Trelawny

Jamaica’s tourism room stock has been boosted with the opening of 444 new suites at Ocean Eden Bay in Trelawny.

Ocean Eden Bay is an addition to Ocean Coral Spring which is owned and operated by th

Jamaica News

JUTC driver stabbed while assisting woman being robbed

A driver employed to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) who was stabbed on the weekend while assisting a woman being robbed in downtown Kingston, has been released from hospital.

Accordi

Lifestyle

Plot twist! Instagram’s CEO locked out of account by scammer

With a fake obituary, scammer convinces Instagram that its CEO is dead. Incident raises questions about Instagram’s guidelines.

Jamaica News

100,000 students have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

A total of 99,887 students out of a population of approximately 240,000 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to date.

This was disclosed by Minister of Educ

Jamaica News

Gangsters would’ve killed those who refused to join gang — witness

A former gangster has corroborated the testimony of a prosecution witness who said the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang forced individuals to join the criminal organisation.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols