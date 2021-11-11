Affected roads cleared following flooding in western Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) has completed the clearing up of roadways which were blocked across the parishes of St James and Hanover during torrential rainfall between Sunday night and Monday morning.

An NWA team is still conducting damage assessments in the affected areas

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, indicated in a release that sections of the Barnett to Adelphi corridor, as well the Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of the Unity Hall community in St James, were blocked by “washed down debris and fallen trees”.

She stated that work teams were engaged to have the affected roads cleared.

A section of Orange Street in the vicinity of Cornwall College and Mount Alvernia High School in Montego Bay, St James, was also inundated on Monday morning. The St James Fire Department had to assist members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), whose vehicle was trapped in a large body of water on Orange Street.