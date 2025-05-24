After cleanup, section of Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex becoming littered again

News A section of the fishing pond is now being littered

Over a month since several organisations in the south thoroughly cleaned the Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex, a section of it has begun to return to an untidy state.

While a vast section of the complex remains as clean as it was after the cleanup, a section of the fishing pond is littered with plastic bottles and plastic bags.

On April 27, the entire complex, where there were moulds of trash in certain areas, was given a welcome spruce-up. Among the types of garbage disposed of from the complex were old fridges, which were an eyesore and a health hazard to many due to the number of rats they attracted.

Participants in the clean-up exercise had to endure the pungent smell in the murky waters, using gloves and nets to clean the fishing pond.

Thomas “Shada” Evans, a fisherman, told Loop News that at least the complex is much cleaner than it was over the past few years, and he hopes it will remain so.

John Miles, general manager of Coconut Bay Serenity Resort, during the clean-up exercise earlier this year.

He said the removal of the old fridges on the compound of the complex has made a big difference in its surroundings.

Another fisherman said there are still fishermen who dispose of their trash in the pond.

“There are some fishermen who are still not interested in keeping their surroundings clean,” the fisherman said.

General Manager of Coconut Bay Serenity Resort, John Miles, who was very involved in the clean-up, told Loop News that there is a need for them to conduct such exercises as often as possible.

He expressed surprise at the amount of garbage he saw at the complex.

Miles said that guests at the hotel have spoken to them about the mounds of trash at the complex, adding that they send two or three tours there per day