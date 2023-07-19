After overcoming financial adversity, Jamaica ready for World Cup Loop Jamaica

After overcoming financial adversity, Jamaica ready for World Cup
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
After overcoming financial adversity, Jamaica ready for World Cup

After overcoming financial adversity, Jamaica ready for World Cup

When Jamaica qualified for their second ever FIFA Women’s World Cup late last year, the players had to get creative.

Four years ago the Reagge Girlz relied on the financial support of Cedella Marley, daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, who tirelessly fundraised and procured sponsors to reach their first World Cup.

Fast forward to 2023 and the financial situation hadn’t improved. A number of the Reggae Girlz, as they are affectionately known, went public with their concerns, pleading with the Jamaican Football Federation to address “subpar” conditions.

The mother of one player took it a step further: She started a GoFundMe page to raise money to make sure the team and the support staff is provided what they need to be successful — such as adequate hotels and compensation.

Now the team is in Australia ready to try and get out of a World Cup group for the first time.

Jamaica’s opening match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be against France on Sunday, followed by a second game against Panama on July 29, and concluding with a match against Brazil in their final group game on August 2.

