AGD to celebrate achievement of student beneficiaries

The Administrator-General’s Department (AGD) will celebrate student beneficiaries who have completed examinations, during a special day of activities and awards ceremony on August 7.

Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, will deliver the keynote address at the event, which will be held at the AGD’s offices located at the UDC Building, downtown Kingston.

Students who have completed the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), Caribbean Secondary Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be recognised on the day.

The AGD administers the estates of persons who die intestate, that is, without leaving a will, and protects the interests of beneficiaries under the age of 18 years.

Administrator-General and AGD CEO, Stacie-Ann Carty, said the ceremony has been expanded this year to include sessions on financial literacy and the creation of generational wealth.

There will also be financial institutions on hand to facilitate the opening of bank accounts for the students.

“Remember, if we have an estate for them… one of those things that they get is money. Some don’t have an account, so on that day, they can open an account with one of those financial institutions,” Carty said.

She noted that the AGD will be partnering with the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) to ensure that the young beneficiaries can access important documents such as passports and birth certificates.

Private-sector partners Sangster’s Bookstores and Carlong Publishers will also be providing back-to-school supplies and vouchers to the school-aged beneficiaries.

Carthy said the day of activities is to celebrate the success of the students despite the adversity they face with losing a parent at an early age.

“Once the person dies, whether their mother or father, we manage the assets until they’re 18. So, it’s like we step into the shoes of their parent to try and invest the assets, so that it can be of some financial assistance to them while they’re a child,” she noted.