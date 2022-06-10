Agent Sasco and Alvin Day provide hope for singing graduates | Loop Jamaica

Jeffrey ‘Agent Sasco’ Campbell and Alvin Day’s Graduates Can Fly Singing Competition, which launched on Wednesday, June 8 is targeting students throughout the Caribbean with total cash prizes of over US$2,000 (J$350,000).

The Graduates Can Fly Singing competition aims to empower young students as they transition to another stage in their lives.

It is open to both primary and secondary schools in Jamaica and the Caribbean. The competition focuses on the moving single “Caterpillars Can Fly”, sung by Agent Sasco and his 10-year-old daughter, Lauren ‘The LC Show’ Campbell. The bestselling book, “If Caterpillars Can Fly, So Can I, written by Alvin Day inspired the track.

The competition requires six graders, fifth-formers, and sixth-formers to perform and submit a video of a maximum of three minutes at their graduation exercise, singing their rendition of the song. The contest entry should be sent by email to [email protected] The lyric video for the song can be found on YouTube using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7ImmvP8FsU

The videos will be posted on social media, where voting will be conducted. The voting period begins on July 1, 2022, and ends on July 31, 2022, with the three schools receiving the highest number of votes being declared the winners on August 8, 2022. The first-place winners from both primary and secondary institutions will receive $100,000, the second-place winners will receive $50,000, and the third-place winners will receive $25,000. Digicel Foundation, Digicel, JN Group and the Junior Optimist International Caribbean District are all partners in the initiative.

The Ministry of Education and Youth has endorsed the competition and sent out a general bulletin to all schools with the following message: “The Ministry of Education and Youth recognises the empowerment that this offers to students as they continue their transformation from caterpillars to butterflies. We encourage school leaders to sensitise and guide the students who wish to participate.”

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport Olivia Grange is looking forward to the Graduates Can Fly Singing Competition providing a platform for schools to engage in culturally rewarding activities.

“It is clear that this competition seeks to inspire students to achieve their aspirations, and so, as the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, it gives me great pleasure to endorse the 2022 Graduates Can Fly Singing Competition,” said the minister.

Alvin Day, the author of “If Caterpillars Can Fly, So Can I” hopes the initiative positively impacts young persons in their development journey. He explained, “Growing up, I didn’t have the privileges or respectability of polite society, and in fact, many people didn’t expect me to make it. However, I discovered what it takes to transform and soar–learned how to fly!” As a show of gratitude to the hardworking Jamaican teachers who helped him to escape poverty, Day distributed 26,000 digital copies of the book free of cost to every teacher in Jamaica through the Ministry of Education on Teachers’ Day in 2021.

When contacted about this competition, Agent Sasco said, “Since the release of the song we have received countless videos of students performing the song in graduation ceremonies and we have received constant feedback on the positive impact the song has had on both adults and children. I hope the competition will allow for more students to be impacted in the way others have reported. We want all children to maximize their potential and that begins with the belief that you have it within you.”

For further information, please contact Calvin A. Hunter at [email protected]

COMPETITION RULES

1. Please check for detailed rules about the competition on Alvin Day’s (@alvindayspeaks) and Agent Sasco’s (@agentsasco) Facebook and Instagram accounts.

2. Schools must perform and submit their rendition of the song, ‘Caterpillars Can Fly’ by Agent Sasco Ft. The LC Show (see YouTube lyric video). It must be a video three minutes long or less and must be done at their graduation exercise.

3. Videos are to be sent by email via WeTransfer or Google Drive to [email protected], and should be labelled with the name of the school. Videos will be uploaded to social media for voting between July 1 – 31, 2022 and the videos with the highest number of ‘likes’ will win the top prizes in each category.

4. The school community encourages people to vote on their video by sharing the information. Only votes on the designated social media pages before midnight on July 31, 2022, will count towards prizes.

5. Alvin Day and Agent Sasco reserve the right to reuse excerpts of the videos.

6. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 8, 2022.

7. For further information please send an email to [email protected]