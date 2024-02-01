Agricultural sector showing resilience – Green Loop Jamaica

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, says despite experiencing a significant decline during the first three quarters of 2023, the agricultural sector is showing “tremendous resilience, and the figures bear that out”.

His pronouncement came against the background of a 2023 preliminary fourth quarter outturn for produce totalling 203,288 tonnes, following declines of 9.5, 11.5 and 11.7 per cent, respectively, over the first three quarters of the year.

The three quarterly declines recorded, which followed seven consecutive quarters of growth up to the fourth quarter of 2022, were attributed to exceptionally dry conditions.

“Again, this was exasperated by heavy rains in September… October going into November,” Green told journalists during a media briefing at the ministry’s offices in St Andrew on Wednesday, January 31.

He noted that in 2021, the sector surpassed 700,000 tonnes of domestic production for the first time, adding that in 2022, “we did go up to a new high, which was 840,000 tonnes”.

However he added that, “considering that we had the worst drought on our record, that we had these periods of intense rainfall, one would easily think that we would have gone back below the highs that we achieved in 2021 (and 2022).”

Green commended teams from the ministry and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) “who, instead of throwing their hands up in the air because of the challenges… redoubled their efforts to get out into the field to respond to the drought, respond to our disaster through the extensive rains, and to work with our farmers.”

Consequent on those interventions, the minister said, “We are seeing the silver lining behind the dark cloud,” adding that the 2023 fourth quarter rebound “(means) we are now on the positive side.”

Total crop production in 2023 reached 779,254 tonnes, marking the nation’s second-highest level, following the 840,000 tonnes produced in 2022.

Meanwhile, several crops experienced significant growth in production, notably onion, which yielded an 86.8 per cent surge, indicative of a substantial increase in cultivation and output.

Sweet corn followed suit with a notable rise of 43.9 per cent, reflecting heightened demand.

St Vincent yam witnessed a 10.1 per cent uptick, while Renta yam saw a commendable 7.7 per cent increase.

Green also commended the farmers who, he said, despite the challenges, are still committed to go out and provide food for the nation.