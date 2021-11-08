Agriculture ministry to deepen storage, distribution partnerships | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, says plans are in place for the ministry to deepen its partnership with the private sector to develop fully functional fresh produce and livestock transportation storage and distribution systems.

AustroJam storage facility in Buntas, St Elizabeth, became the latest addition to the list of private partners for storage of fresh produce to help minimise losses of farmers who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last year, the ministry partnered with Lydford Logistics, an agriculture and food processing facility in St Ann.

The search for more cold storage facilities for excess fruits and vegetables produced by farmers continues.

With the help of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the programme has succeeded so far in moving over 1.1 million pounds of produce, impacting over 1,000 farmers across 10 parishes.

“These storage facilities address the need for the development of reliable and efficient cold chains that will not only reduce crop losses but also prevent forced sales at low prices,” said Shaw.

He was speaking at the official opening of the upgraded AustroJam storage facility on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

AutroJam has been cultivating and distributing Jamaican produce for over 14 years.

This initiative, Shaw said, is in line with the efforts of the ministry to improve local conditions and capacities, create better food quality at the national level to meet the standards, regulations and market demand for both local and international markets.

The Agriculture Minister further emphasised that storage facilities ensure that there is deferred use of agricultural produce, availability of seeds for the crop cycles to come and guaranteed regular and continuous supplies of raw materials for the processing industries.

Additionally, he said storage facilities ensure there is a balance in the supply and demand of agricultural produce, thereby stabilising market prices.