Aidonia and wife Kimberly expecting baby boy Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Aidonia and wife Kimberly expecting baby boy Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Four held as cops find eight stolen goats stuffed in car trunk

Child stabbed after reportedly refusing man’s offer to look at phone

Aidonia and wife Kimberly expecting baby boy

Dancehall producer Shab Don, co-accused get triple murder trial date

Newsmaker: House speaker gone, IC officer shot, calls for Greg to go

Three shot, two fatally, in Grants Pen, St Andrew

Lifeguard booked for brother’s murder claims self-defence

3 adults, 2 children dead after train strikes their SUV in Florida

3-y-o, two adults shot dead in Florida during dispute over dog sale

Custos warns new JPs to be careful in signing documents for cops

Monday Sep 25

22?C
Entertainment
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Aidonia and wife Kimberly on stage at the Chris Brown show in Kingston in August. (Loop file photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Dancehall artiste Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting a baby boy.

The revelation was made yesterday at their baby shower, with the exuberant couple jumping for joy when the colour blue emitted from the gender reveal sprays they held up.

And, it was celebration all around as their guests were jumping and screaming, too.

@ace876media.ent1 Aidonia and Kimberly was hoping for a boy and they did get that #congratulations its boy #aidonia#kimberlymegan#aidonia4thgenna#itsaboy? Celebration – Kool & The Gang

In August, Aidonia announced that his wife was expecting during his set at the Chris Brown and Friends ‘Under the Influence’ concert at the National Stadium in Kingston, while paying tribute to their late son King Khalif Lawrence.

Khalif lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, December 3, after being diagnosed in August of 2019.

The couple was hoping to have another boy as, according to Aidonia, real name Sheldon Lawrence, Khalif always wanted a little brother.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Four held as cops find eight stolen goats stuffed in car trunk

Jamaica News

Child stabbed after reportedly refusing man’s offer to look at phone

Entertainment

Aidonia and wife Kimberly expecting baby boy

More From

Jamaica News

Eight-year-old Portland girl found dead with bag over face

Another 8-year-old brutally murdered in St Ann a day earlier

Jamaica News

See also

Lifeguard booked for brother’s murder claims self-defence

Bail offered at $600,000 with travel documents to be surrendered

Lifestyle

You can live in Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados

Did you know? The Sonia Ville house is an airbnb

Jamaica News

Dancehall producer Shab Don, co-accused get triple murder trial date

A November 20 trial date has been set for the triple murder case against controversial dancehall music producer, Linval ‘Shab Don’ Thompson Jr, following the conclusion of a plea and case management h

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: House speaker gone, IC officer shot, calls for Greg to go

This week’s overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the political earthquake still ongoing, starting with the shock resignation of Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert from the posts of Spea

Jamaica News

IC offers Christie apology for ‘misinterpretation’ of ‘Ask the Gov’t’

The Integrity Commission (IC) says its Executive Director, Greg Christie, is apologising for any “misinterpretation” of his controversial comments regarding Thursday’s shooting of one of the commissio

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols