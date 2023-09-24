Aidonia and wife Kimberly expecting baby boy Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting a baby boy.

The revelation was made yesterday at their baby shower, with the exuberant couple jumping for joy when the colour blue emitted from the gender reveal sprays they held up.

And, it was celebration all around as their guests were jumping and screaming, too.

@ace876media.ent1 Aidonia and Kimberly was hoping for a boy and they did get that #congratulations its boy #aidonia#kimberlymegan#aidonia4thgenna#itsaboy? Celebration – Kool & The Gang

In August, Aidonia announced that his wife was expecting during his set at the Chris Brown and Friends ‘Under the Influence’ concert at the National Stadium in Kingston, while paying tribute to their late son King Khalif Lawrence.

Khalif lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, December 3, after being diagnosed in August of 2019.

The couple was hoping to have another boy as, according to Aidonia, real name Sheldon Lawrence, Khalif always wanted a little brother.