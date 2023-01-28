Aidonia Remembers Late Son Kahlif In New Video “Faith”

Aidonia shares his pain in the first single released since the untimely death of his son, King Kahlif.

The dancehall veteran has been mourning his son’s passing for the past two months, and perhaps he is turning to his music as a form of therapy. “Faith” is the first song released by Aidonia in almost a year and the first since the death of his son. The cut is the follow-up to his collab, “Psychopathic,” with Intence.

Faith was produced by Banga House MG and Darshan Records. The track features Aidonia delivering the conscious lyrics in a laidback vibe while taking a stroll through nature and visiting the river.

“Faith move mountain/ Every blessing count them/ Close doors open, work power positive words were spoken/ Use faith, move mountains, faith move mountains,” Donia sings in the chorus while standing under a gazebo. In another scene of the Shane Creative-directed cut, Aidonia sits on a rock at the river before stepping into the crystal clear water wearing all white.

At the end of the 3-minute video, images of Kahlif Lawrence with the dancehall star and his wife Kimberly Megan flash on the screen. Kahlif was only nine years old at the time of his death.

Aidonia is currently working on an upcoming project due sometime this year. The dancehall deejay has been missing from the music scene for the past few years after learning about his son’s cancer diagnosis in 2019. He and his wife Kimberly quietly tend to their son’s health without fans knowing what was happening behind the scenes. At the same time, the “U Know Di Vibe” deejay received a lot of criticisms from some fans who accused him of being lazy for not releasing more music.

During his recent performance at Sandz, Aidonia brought Kimberly Megan on stage to honor her for her strength and resilience in dealing with their son’s illness and subsequent death.