Aidonia wishes late son Khaliff happy birthday in moving IG post Loop Jamaica

Fans and followers are offering their support to dancehall artiste Aidonia after he shared in a moving Instagram post on Thursday that he still misses his late son Khalif Lawrence on what would have been his 11th birthday.

Khalif lost his three-year battle with cancer on December 3, 2022. He was nine years old.

Aidonia described Khaliff as still being his “biggest motivation”, while being open about how he often struggles to overcome the reality that his son has passed.

The entertainer shared a moving caption that accompanied a photo of Khaliff smiling as he sat in a black and white suit. The photo was apparently taken when Aidonia and his wife tied the knot in September 2016.

“Happy Birthday Son, I MISS YOU ,” Aidonia wrote.

Aidonia (file photo)

Continuing, the ‘Faith’ deejay said:

“At times I feel like I can’t make it without you. At times I feel like giving up! But just the thought of you keeps me going!

“You’re still here right beside me You were my biggest motivation and you’re still my biggest motivation! DADDY LOVES YOU PAPA .”

Fans and well-wishers of the 4th Genna head honcho have been commenting on the post, which has so far garnered over 13,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments.

Singer Lila Ike wrote: “Young king inna Zion arms . Fellow Aquarian .”

Reggae singer Mortimer told Aidonia that his son “would want you to continue being great and to push on with strength”.

Dancer and entertainer Dancing Rebel commented: “Happy birthday sweet boy”.

Dancehall star Jah Vinci shared: “King Khal foreva. Happy Birthday in heaven young GENNA .”

Other entertainers, such as Baby Cham, Sean Paul, Romaine Virgo and I Waata, also supported Aidonia as he continues to mourn his first-born son’s passing.

The deejay and his wife Kimberly welcomed another son on December 18, 2023. Earlier this month, Aidonia shared a glimpse of his son with a picture posted to his Instagram stories.