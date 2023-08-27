Aidonia’s wife, Kimberly, is pregnant Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly Megan, are expecting their second child.

The deejay made the announcement on Sunday during his set at the Chris Brown and Friends ‘Under the Influence’ concert at the National Stadium in Kingston, while paying tribute to their late son King Khalif Lawrence.

Khalif lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, December 3, after being diagnosed in August of 2019.

During his performance on Sunday, Aidonia called his wife to the stage to express appreciation for her love and support over the years.

“Big up yuhself enuh, because yuh hold it dung inna real life… from 2019 when mi cyaan even deh deh, yuh hold it dung inna real life. So mi affi always show yuh love and appreciation and make the world know say baby deh pon the way,” he said to her before she left the stage.

The audience loved every minute of it.

The deejay, whose real name is Sheldon Lawrence, delivered a commanding performance, as he was determined not to let headline act for Chris Brown and Friends steal his female fans.

Although the official showtime was 8:30pm, it was apparent that the real entertainment, which is the one that got patrons moving, really started when Aidonia took the stage.

Throughout his act, he had the crowd reacting to all his songs. And though he had said his intention was to retain his female fans, he delivered tunes for all his fans, not just the women.