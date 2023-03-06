Air Supply, Koffee, Chronixx announced for St Kitts Music Festival Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Festivals
Laura Dowrich-Phillips

2 hrs ago

Grammy-winning Jamaican singer Koffee, seen on stage at last year’s Reggae Sumfest in this Loop file photo, will be among those performing at the St Kitts Music Festival this year.

The first 10 acts have been announced for the St Kitts Music Festival.

The first wave of performers for the 25th edition of the music festival was announced on Sunday night.

The performers include one American band, several Jamaican performers and two soca artistes.

The next wave of artistes will be announced in the coming weeks.

The performers are:

Air Supply

Koffee

Govana

Skillibeng

Chronixx

Valiant

Skinny Fabulous

Patrice Roberts

Grand Masters

Byron Messia

The St Kitts Music Festival takes place from June 22 to 24.

