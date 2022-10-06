Air vent to prisoner’s cell cut, cops launch probe after escape Loop Jamaica

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has ordered the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) to immediately launch a probe into the circumstances surrounding the escape of Rudolph Shaw from the Central Police Lock-Ups in Kingston on Thursday.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that Shaw, who has been in police custody since July 27, was discovered missing from his cell about 6:30am during inspections.

“It has also been discovered that an air vent leading to Shaw’s cell had been cut,” the police said on Thursday.

Related Article

Shaw, who the police describe as a “long-time staple on the most wanted list in the divisions of St Catherine North and St Catherine South”, was captured in the Cayman Islands on July 8 and subsequently deported to Jamaica.

The 30-year-old was then charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and absconding bail.

He was remanded in custody and was awaiting his next court date on October 12 at the time of his escape.

The police on Thursday advised the public that Shaw is considered a dangerous man.

“Before his arrest, he was a person of interest in several incidents of shooting and murders across the parish of St Catherine and was also listed as wanted in both divisions of the parish,” the police said.

“Persons are, therefore, urged to desist from providing safe haven for Shaw and to call the police immediately if he is seen. Moreover, persons are also being reminded that it is an offence to harbour a fugitive,” the police added Thursday.