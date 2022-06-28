Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Monaco sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool on 4-year deal

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

Loop Lens: Day to Night at Jamaica Rum Festival ’22

Jamaica leads region in electric vehicle repair certification

tTech gains 19%, Ciboney dips 30% during Monday’s trading

Jamaican dollar strengthens on final Monday in June

Probe in teen mom’s murder deepens: Third person of interest named

Gov’t eyes higher-end travellers for St Mary to Portland zone

Female sales rep arrested after $800,000 goes missing from lotto sales

Jamaica weather: Potential Tropical Cyclone no threat to island

Tuesday Jun 28

30?C
Business
Loop News

49 minutes ago – Updated

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals.

The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44 per cent from a year ago.

More than 6,600 guests were suspended last year for related violations, Airbnb said.

Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a party in a house in California. At that time, the company prohibited advertising parties at Airbnb locations on social media.

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes. That led to a temporary ban in 2020.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift a limit of 16 people at rented properties. It said the cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Monaco sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool on 4-year deal

Business

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

Festivals

Loop Lens: Day to Night at Jamaica Rum Festival ’22

More From

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

See also

Sport

Lyles edges Knighton to win 200m win at US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the U.S. team for the worlds

Jamaica News

Mom of alleged ‘Clans’ member testifies that son is ‘quiet’ and ‘shy’

The mother of Brian Morris, one of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, says her son is a law-abiding citizen who is “very shy” and is not capable of being part of a crimin

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

Sport

Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials

In the men’s 200m, Andrew Hudson scored an easy victory over Yohan Blake to win his first national title

Sport

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks in the first semi-final

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols