Airlines want to add more flights but can’t — J’can tourism official | Loop Jamaica

The aviation sector, like other industries, has been hit by labour shortages, global supply chain disruptions and inflation, which a Jamaican tourism official is arguing has hampered the ability of airlines to meet surging travel demand.

Senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism Delano Seiveright has pointed out that this inability to adequately respond to the growing travel demand has also resulted in a hike in airfare.

“For one, many of our airlines simply do not have enough pilots, flight attendants and ground crew to meet the surging demand, a direct result of the widespread dislocations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Seiveright.

“This is, in some respects, limiting the ability of our travel partners to effectively respond to the huge demand for travel and is, unfortunately, contributing to higher prices. Some airline partners shared that they want to put on more flights but, simply, cannot, due to labour shortages and other pandemic-related issues,” he added.

However, despite the labour challenge, at least one airline has announced that it will have 40 per cent more seats operating between the US and Montego Bay, Jamaica, compared to July 2019, which is before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came from JetBlue following a high-level meeting led by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett at JetBlue’s New York City headquarters this week.

“We continue to see positive signs of a strong recovery for Jamaica’s tourism and more seats mean more arrivals, which ultimately will give us more earnings for the country,” Bartlett said.

“Jamaica is perhaps the most connected destination in the region, and this has helped us to attract more visitors. We have been focused and always looking ahead, even in the midst of the worst of the pandemic. We are now reaping the rewards,” he added.

JetBlue is one of the largest carriers in the US and has been one of Jamaica’s airline partners for more than 10 years.

“We are grateful for our partners like JetBlue, who will be integral in our recovery strategy, so this is very good news for the destination,” said Director of Tourism for Jamaica Donovan White, who also attended the high-level meeting.

He added that JetBlue has reinforced its partnership with Jamaica as a core part of its Caribbean operations.

“The airline also welcomed the lifting of pre-arrival COVID testing and travel authorisation, which, it says, has helped with the increased interest in Jamaica,” said White.