An AK-47 assault rifle, along with a magazine containing five 7.62 cartridges, were seized in Cambridge, St James on Monday, February 19.

Reports from the police are that about 7:35 am, a joint police-military operation was conducted in the bottom Cambridge area, during which the firearm and ammunition were found in an open lot, wrapped in a black plastic bag.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue into the find.