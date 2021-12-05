AK-47 rifle, pistol seized during search for person of interest | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
AK-47 rifle, pistol seized during search for person of interest | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Cop freed of ‘raping teen’: complainant again fails to show in court

AK-47 rifle, pistol seized during search for person of interest

Cabinet approves several major contracts

‘Get wicked pon dem,’ Golding tells Comrades in election pitch

Chief Justice cites benefits from digital evidence training video

Street race during curfew hours leaves driver dead from fiery crash

COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans

More omicron detected as NY hospitals strain under delta surge

Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Ease off!

JC, Tivoli advance to Digicel Manning Cup quarter-finals

Sunday Dec 05

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

File photo

A team of law enforcement officers from the Specialised Operations Branch seized an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation along Clayton Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, December 4.

Reports are that about 5:15 am, an operation was conducted at a premises where a person of interest was being sought.

The man was reportedly found in a car with the pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.

A search of the yard revealed an additional seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Minutes later, the assault rifle was found wrapped in a towel under a metal container.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations by the police.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop freed of ‘raping teen’: complainant again fails to show in court

Jamaica News

AK-47 rifle, pistol seized during search for person of interest

Lifestyle

Healing therapies for long-term pain

More From

Jamaica News

Cop, who shot and killed gunman before losing own life, identified

Two guns recovered from scene, one with serial number erased

Sport

Sport Minister, JOA, JAAA congratulate Elaine Thompson-Herah

See also

Thompson-Herah became the third Jamaican female to win the prestigious award following Merlene Ottey in 1990 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013

Jamaica News

LET’S TALK: Should Jamaica follow Barbados and get rid of the Queen?

Jamaica’s Caribbean neighbours Barbados on Tuesday cut ties with the British monarchy and installed Dame Sandra Mason as the first president of the world’s newest republic.

This has been mooted by

Jamaica News

‘Make Jamaica a Republic by 2022,’ PJ tells Holness, Golding



Two days after Barbados severed ties with the British Monarchy by declaring itself a republic, former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has written an open letter to the incumbent Prime Minister Andrew

Jamaica News

Constable shot dead in Manchester, his attacker fatally shot

A district constable was shot dead by a gunman in Manchester Friday night.

He was killed on the Abbey Garden main road in the Spur Tree area at approximately 10:30.

Preliminary reports are

World News

COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans

Vessel made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols