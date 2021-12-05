AK-47 rifle, pistol seized during search for person of interest | Loop Jamaica

A team of law enforcement officers from the Specialised Operations Branch seized an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation along Clayton Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, December 4.

Reports are that about 5:15 am, an operation was conducted at a premises where a person of interest was being sought.

The man was reportedly found in a car with the pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.

A search of the yard revealed an additional seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Minutes later, the assault rifle was found wrapped in a towel under a metal container.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations by the police.