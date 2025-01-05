AK 47 rifle seized during snap raid in Kingston Western

The Kingston Western police seized an illegal firearm in Rose Town,Kingston 13 on Monday, February 3, bringing the number of firearms seized in that division since the start of the year to five.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm, a team of

lawmen were in the area conducting an operation when the firearman AK 47 assault rifle was found at an abandoned premises.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure, however, detectives are continuing their investigation.

