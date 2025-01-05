Cops probing suspected 'accidental' shooting of teen in Westmoreland Trump White House rescinds memo freezing federal grants Broadcasting Commission launches campaign re deep fake content Loop Lens: Throwback to Midnight Chiq! Jamaica moves closer to eliminating trans fats, says Tufton PM calls on players in commerce to be fair in pricing during crises
Local News

AK 47 rifle seized during snap raid in Kingston Western

04 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Tuesday Feb 04

Weather 19°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

34 minutes ago

image

The Kingston Western police seized an illegal firearm in Rose Town,Kingston 13 on Monday, February 3, bringing the number of firearms seized in that division since the start of the year to five.

 Reports from the Denham Town police are that between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm, a team of
 lawmen were in the area conducting an operation when the firearman AK 47 assault rifle was found at an abandoned premises.

 No arrest was made in connection with the seizure, however, detectives are continuing their investigation.
 

Related Articles

File photo

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

AK 47 rifle seized during snap raid in Kingston Western

Jamaica News

Farmer accused of carrying out machete attack on man in St Thomas

Sport

NBA: Knicks down Rockets, Thunder rout Bucks

More From

Support us

Related News

05 January 2025

Two persons of interest in custody re headless body found in Trelawny

03 February 2025

Final farewell: Journalists and legal figures honour Barbara Gayle

31 January 2025

Veteran JIS journalist gets US-based Trailblazer Awards recognition

30 January 2025

Gov’t monitoring deportation issues with US authorities– Johnson Smith