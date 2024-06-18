Akon heads to MoBay this summer for glitzy weekend event Loop Jamaica

Grammy-nominated superstar Akon will be performing in Jamaica this summer, as he will be one of the headliners at Sybaritic Weekend event at Aqueduct, Rose Hall in Montego Bay, St James on July 28.

Empire Media Group, the booking agents of Akon, confirmed that the ‘Locked Up’ singer is confirmed for the event.

Akon, who was born in Senegal, moved to the United States as a boy. There he was influenced by hip hop and Jamaican dancehall music.

He has held a long fascination with Jamaica, collaborating with top-level artistes like Stephen Marley, Don Yute, Shabba Ranks, Vybz Kartel and Beenie Man.

The Grammy-nominated Akon is best known for hit songs like ‘I Wanna Love You’, ‘Smack That’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Locked Up’ and ‘Don’t Matter’.

He has collaborated with Music & Hip hop royalty, such as Michael Jackson, Eminem, Lil Wayne and many more.

At one stage, Akon operated the KonLive label, a joint venture with American music mogul Jimmy Iovine of Interscope Records. Jamaican duo Brick and Lace was once signed to KonLive.

Akon has garnered legendary status throughout his musical career with the introduction of fresh Sonics, vivid storytelling and ‘feel good’ groovy global hits.

The World Cup 2010 singer has also been responsible for some significant humanitarian and infrastructural projects thought his country of origin, further solidifying his status as an ‘African Legend’.

“We should re-name him, let’s just say ‘Mr Hit Factory’. Akon has so much love to share and he will definitely be sharing it with us at Sybaritic Weekend 2024 at a sensuous all-white affair. One epic weekend you can’t afford to miss; let’s make fond memories together,” Nicholas McInnis, director of the Sybaritic Entertainment Group, said.