Alana Reid mines gold at Junior Pan American championships Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday night.

Reid, who holds the national Under-20 record and is the second fastest junior globally this season, won in a time of 11.33 seconds (0.3m/s). This easily outpaced the USA duo of Kaila Jackson (11.41) and Camryn Dickson (11.48).

Asharria Ulett, the other Jamaican, finished seventh with a time of 11.88.

In the men’s 100m final, the world Under 20 100m silver medalist and national Under-20 record holder, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, was no match for USA’s Tyler Azcano.

Nkrumie, who made history by becoming the first Jamaican junior to run under 10 seconds with a time of 9.99 at the ISSA Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships in March, finished second with a time of 10.31.

Azcano, who entered the final as the fastest qualifier, emerged victorious with a time of 10.26 (0.3m/s). Puerto Rico’s Adrian Canales Correa secured third place with a time of 10.35. Jeevan Newby, the other Jamaican athlete, finished fifth in 10.50.

A 37-member team, consisting of 23 men and 14 women, is representing Jamaica at the three-day championships.