Alana Reid mines gold at Junior Pan American championships Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Alana Reid mines gold at Junior Pan American championships Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

More details emerge as cop killed in Clarendon is identified

Grange, JFF address Reggae Girlz World Cup funding controversy

Vaz sues Campbell for defamation

Cop shot and killed by gunmen in Clarendon; firearm stolen

Women’s World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1 to reach quarterfinals

Women’s World Cup: Spain reach quarterfinals after routing Switzerland

Persons without tickets can still watch Grand Gala, says Grange

Major rule changes unveiled by World Athletics ahead of World Champs

Trump boasts he needs ‘one more indictment to close out this election’

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Saturday Aug 05

29?C
Loop Sports

13 hrs ago

Alana Reid. (PHOTO: File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday night.

Reid, who holds the national Under-20 record and is the second fastest junior globally this season, won in a time of 11.33 seconds (0.3m/s). This easily outpaced the USA duo of Kaila Jackson (11.41) and Camryn Dickson (11.48).

Asharria Ulett, the other Jamaican, finished seventh with a time of 11.88.

In the men’s 100m final, the world Under 20 100m silver medalist and national Under-20 record holder, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, was no match for USA’s Tyler Azcano.

Nkrumie, who made history by becoming the first Jamaican junior to run under 10 seconds with a time of 9.99 at the ISSA Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships in March, finished second with a time of 10.31.

Azcano, who entered the final as the fastest qualifier, emerged victorious with a time of 10.26 (0.3m/s). Puerto Rico’s Adrian Canales Correa secured third place with a time of 10.35. Jeevan Newby, the other Jamaican athlete, finished fifth in 10.50.

A 37-member team, consisting of 23 men and 14 women, is representing Jamaica at the three-day championships.

Related Articles

Sport

August 3, 2023 01:07 AM

Sport

June 21, 2023 05:25 PM

Sport

March 30, 2023 02:29 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

More details emerge as cop killed in Clarendon is identified

Sport

Grange, JFF address Reggae Girlz World Cup funding controversy

Jamaica News

Vaz sues Campbell for defamation

More From

Sport

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Aug

See also

Entertainment

$1.5-m ‘Sky Vew’ suites for Chris Brown’s Jamaica concert sold out

Aidonia, Byron Messia join line-up for August 27 show

Sport

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday

Sport

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Jamaica News

CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.
The television station’

Sport

Calling all gamers: $270K up for grabs in GameNation’s summer tourney

Are you ready for the ultimate gaming clash of the year?
GameNation’s highly anticipated summer tournament is set to kick off on August 5, 2023 at 7pm, and you can watch the action live on the&

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols