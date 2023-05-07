Alana Reid proves too hot for Adaejah Hodge in Maryland Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s national junior record holder, Alana Reid of Hydel High, won the Girls’ 100m final at the 2023 Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland on Saturday in a meet-record time of 11.01 seconds.

Reid’s victory was not unexpected, given her sensational season, which included a gold medal at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships in March, where she set the national junior record with a time of 10.92.

United States-based British Virgin Island impressive sprinter Adaejah Hodge of Montverde Academy, who ran a personal best 11.11 seconds in Lubbock, Texas, last weekend, came in second with a time of 11.16, and Friends’ Central’s Avery Lewis took third place with a time of 11.41.

Alliah Baker, also of Hydel High, was fourth in 11.47 seconds.

It was the first meeting between Reid and Hodge this season.

Hodge who won the Austin Sealy award at the 2022 Carifta Games in Kingston and Reid were expected to clash at the recently concluded Carifta Games in Nassau before Hodge was forced to withdraw from the meet due to a rolled ankle in warm-ups ahead of her 100m heat. Reid ended up taking gold in 11.17.

In the men’s event, Adrian Kerr of Kingston College had to settle for third in 10.40 seconds. The United States Nyckoles Harbour won in 10.28 seconds, while his countryman Brody Buffington, 10.29, took second place.

Excelsior’s Damor Miller (10.56) and STETHS’ Javorne Dunkley (10.57) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Excelsior High’s Daniel Wright won the Boys’ 110m hurdles in 13.87, followed by DeMatha Catholic’s Anthony Waterman in second place with a time of 13.91, and Our Lady of Sacred Heart’s Antonio Votour in third place with a time of 14.41.

Holmwood Technical’s Kiara Meikle came in second in the Girls’ 100m hurdles with a time of 13.36, behind Bullis School’s Myla Greene, who won with a time of 13.28. Kennedy Flynn, also from Bullis School, took third place with a time of 13.56.

The Jamaican pair of Holmwood Technical’s Rickiann Russell (52.54) and Hydel’s Abigail Campbell (53.30) finished second and third, respectively, in the Girls’ 400m. Heritage’s Madison Whyte won with a time of 52.49. It was the first defeat over 400m this season for Russell

Jasauna Dennis of STETHS finished second in the Boys’ 400m in 47.01 seconds. Bullis School’s freshman phenom Quincy Wilson won in 46.11.

Holmwood Technical’s Annalice Brady (1:01.77) and STETHS’ Chennai Jarrett (1:03.97) finished second and third, respectively, in the Girls’ 400m hurdles. Michelle Smith of Montverde Academy and the US Virgin Islands ran a meet-record 58.34 to win the race.

In the field events, Holmwood Technical’s Cedricka Williams dominated the discus throw with a winning mark of 53.60m, more than 20m further than second-placed Andrea Countiss of Gar-Field, who threw 33.10m. Aleah Schwartz of Bullis School came in third with a distance of 32.76m.

Other winners included Edwin Allen’s Tyrece Hyman, who won the Boys’ 400m hurdles in 53.58, Hydel’s Danielle King, who won the Girls’ 800m in 2:10.98, and STETHS’ Barrain Smith, who won the Boy’ 800m in 1:53.79.