Alana Reid wins Carifta Games U20 gold in 11.17 seconds Loop Jamaica

National junior record holder Alana Reid added more silverware to her growing reputation by winning the gold medal in the Girls’ Under-20 100m on the opening day of the 50th Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday.

Reid, who won the 2022 World Under-20 bronze medal, was drawn in lane five and got an almost perfect start, powering from the field to finish first in 11.17 seconds.

Alexis James, the 2022 World Under-20 100m hurdles silver medallist, finished second in 11.53, making it a one-two finish for Jamaica.

Sanaa Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 11.65.

Reid’s gold medal came nine days after she made history at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships by becoming the first female athlete to run the 100m at the five-day spectacle in under 11 seconds, winning the Girls’ Class One 100m final in a national junior record of 10.92 seconds and shattering Veronica Campbell’s meet record of 11.12 set back in 2001.

Tramaine Todd won the Under-17 title, making it the second 100m gold medal for Jamaica.

Todd won in 10.52 seconds, while Ishmael Rolle of the Bahamas and Etham Sam of Grenada finished second and third, respectively, with times of 10.62 and 10.71 seconds.

Natrece East of Jamaica finished fourth in the Girls’ Under-17 100m, crossing the finish line in 11.97.

Jamiah Nabbie of the Bahamas won the gold medal in 11.67, with St Lucia’s Naomi London finishing second in 11.72 and Trinidad & Tobago’s Alexxe Henry taking third in 11.81.

Devonte Howell of the Cayman Islands won the Boys’ Under-20 100m gold in 10.30, while the Bahamas pair of Carlos Brown (10.38) and Adam Musgrove (10.44) finished second and third, respectively.

Jamaica did not have a representative in the final as the 2022 champions DeAndre Daley was disqualified from his semifinal due to a false start, and national junior record holder Bouwahjgie Nkrumie pulled up with an injury in his first-round heat.