ALERT: J’cans warned to be on the lookout for botnet cyber attack Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans, especially business owners, are being urged to adopt good cybersecurity practices to protect themselves against botnet attacks.

A botnet is a network of computers controlled by a single attacker which is infected by software designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.

The warning comes as the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT) reports the re-emergence of botnets operating in Jamaica.

“What this means is that there are persons out there whose computers have been compromised and are part of a network that is used to conduct malicious activity and they are unaware,” Head of JaCIRT, Lieutenant Colonel Godphey Sterling, said.

He was addressing a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

Colonel Sterling, who said three botnets have been identified, encourages persons to secure their devices by closely monitoring their networks, keeping software up-to-date and replacing machines, as necessary.

Persons are also urged to monitor failed logins to their systems.

He informed that there is an increase in the number of cyberattacks carried out against Jamaicans from perpetrators outside the country.

The figure now stands at a just over 8,000 since the start of 2023.

However, the number of attacks emanating from Jamaica against persons outside the country is increasing.

Approximately 25,000 attacks were recorded during the first quarter of the year, which grew exponentially in the second quarter to more than 40,000.