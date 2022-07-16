Alert resident disarms gunman after attack at bar in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

Alert resident disarms gunman after attack at bar in Westmoreland
Alert resident disarms gunman after attack at bar in Westmoreland

Criminal fled after realizing what was happening

One Hi-Point 9mm Luger pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges was handed over to the police by a citizen after an incident at a bar in Darlington, Westmoreland on Thursday, July 14.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 9:30 pm, a gunman approached another man and pulled a firearm.

The other man grabbed the firearm and a tussle ensued, during which the firearm fell to the ground. The gunman ran from the bar and escaped in the area.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the firearm was handed over to them. Investigations are ongoing.

