Alex Browne believes Yearwood should refuse Deputy Speaker role

Senator Alex Browne says he will be using his new role to champion the cause of St. Phillip’s North on a much larger scale and to bring their concerns before the Parliament.

Browne was among the four persons appointed to the Upper House by the United Progressive Party (UPP) on Tuesday, January 24.

This is his first stint as a senator, having been a candidate for the Party in last week’s General Elections – in which he came very close to unseating the Antigua Labour Party incumbent, Sir Robin Yearwood.

Browne is hoping that his inclusion in the Senate will bring about a better St. Phillip’s North, which – despite having been faithful to the Labour Party for over 47 years under Yearwood’s stewardship– has been neglected.

According to the new senator, he will have to be a fast learner to ensure that he represents his people to the best of his ability.

Meanwhile, Browne says he is humbled by his appointment and by the confidence that Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle has demonstrated in him; and he is pledging not to let down the UPP or the people of St. Phillip’s North.

Meanwhile, Senator Browne is addressing rumours that Sir Robin is unhappy with his appointment as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Last week, Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced that Sir Robin, a senior minister, would be appointed to that position, since he is transitioning, and this would be his last time serving in the Lower House.

However, in the past few days, claims have surfaced that Yearwood, having served almost five decades as an MP, is dissatisfied with his appointment, because – as the deputy speaker – he cannot hold a ministerial portfolio.

Senator Browne, who congratulated his opponent on his victory at the polls, says he agrees with Sir Robin not to accept the position.

On another note, Senator Browne says that jobs were promised to Sir Robin’s supporters in St. Phillip’s North; however, it now appears that he might not be able to deliver.

Accordingly, Browne says the people of the constituency are not happy with Yearwood’s appointment either.

In the meantime, a photograph now in circulation shows Sir Robin seated in the Cabinet Room during the sitting of Wednesday, January 25.

