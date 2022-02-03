Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin still a ‘presence’ among Australia’s Olympic snowboarding team following his death

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin continues to affect Australia’s Olympic snowboarding team ‘in a positive way’ following his death, according to former teammate Cam Bolton.

Pullin, a two-time world champion snowboarder who competed at three Winter Olympics , died while spearfishing in Australia in 2020 aged 32. He was also the country’s flag bearer at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Ahead of Beijing 2022, Australia’s snowboarding team has paid tribute to Pullin, saying he is “absolutely a presence amongst the team still.”

“He obviously meant a lot to a whole lot of people and to the winter community in Australia as a whole,” Bolton told reporters on Thursday.

“I was thinking about it this morning and I think that this team that we have here in Beijing for 2022 is still so heavily affected by Chumpy, but in a positive way.”

