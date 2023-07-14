Aliana McMaster shines at World Sporting Clay Championship Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s promising teenage shooter, Aliana McMaster, emerged as a standout performer for her country during the recent World English Sporting Clays Championship at the E J Churchill Shooting Ground in England.

McMaster achieved notable success by securing a silver medal.

Sixteen-year-old McMaster displayed her skills by attaining third place in the main event, earning a score of 144 out of a potential 200 in the lady sub junior sporting clays category. Additionally, she achieved second and third-place finishes in the five-stand or sport trap competition.

This triumph marked a significant milestone, as McMaster became the first Jamaican and the first female participant to secure a medal in any category within the European circuit. Encouraged by her remarkable performance, she now sets her sights on the upcoming National Shotgun Championship at the Tru-Juice property in St Catherine, scheduled for this weekend.

Jamaica attained its best-ever results in 2022, with the female team securing third position and the male team finishing fourth. This marked the first instance of a local team achieving a podium finish.

The Jamaican team consisted of Craig Simpson (captain), Ryan Chen (vice-captain), Ray McMaster, Robert Yap-Foo, Gordon Bucknor, and Lennin Thompson.

Simpson acknowledged McMaster’s exceptional performance and praised her as the team gained valuable experience throughout the championship.

Eleven countries, including the United States, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, Mexico, Italy, Sweden, and Jamaica, participated in the championship.

The Jamaican team received support from sponsors Proven, Hawkeye, Coldwell Bankers, National Bakery, Ammar’s, and BarePelt.