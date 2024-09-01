‘Alice 2.0’? Outrage as female vendor filmed amid roadside urination

Outrage has erupted on social media after a shocking video surfaced showing a female vendor urinating in a plastic container in the vicinity of the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay, St James.

The nearly two-minute clip which has gone viral, captures the woman urinating in a half-cut plastic bottle, and then pouring the contents into a whole plastic bottle, then making off without any washing of hands.

The footage has sparked widespread condemnation, with some persons likening the woman to an “Alice 2.0”.

That is in reference to Alice Waugh, the crab vendor who was seen in a viral video wiping herself after having defecated inside a stall close to food items that were being sold at Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston in October of last year.

On Saturday, media reports said public health officials in St James had located the woman who was seen engaged in the bottled urine act.

A report is said to be in the making, and is to be submitted for action to be possibly taken against the female vendor who appears to be an elderly woman.

It is not clear when the video was recorded, but health officials reportedly located the woman on Saturday.

In the now viral video, the female vendor is seen urinating while sitting at the side of an open minibus that was parked along a roadway.

Unknown to her was that she was being recorded by passengers in another vehicle close by.

After placing the initial container with the urine in the motor vehicle, the woman takes up what appeared to be a small rag to dry herself down there. She then fixes her clothing before placing the ‘rag’ in a pocket.

The vendor then proceeds to empty the urine in a whole plastic bottle, and shuts the door to the vehicle after putting that container inside the vehicle. She then walks off and appears to be returning to her point of business.

“Mek sure yuh ketch him (the vendor)… Dangerous, youth,” said a male voice in the vehicle from which the video was seemingly being recorded.

On Instagram, social media users largely condemned the actions of the woman. However, a few users of the platform disapproved of the presumed ‘elderly’ vendor being recorded.

“I was hoping she (the vendor) would at least wash her hands,” said a woman.

In response, an Instagram user wrote: “We don’t know where she (the vendor) went (afterwards), and what she did, so now we can only assume, which could be wrong.”

Said another user: “Unpopular opinion. The person who filmed this didn’t do it for sanitary reasons, but to embarrass the woman.”

But another individual disagreed, stating that he was happy that the incident was recorded.

“I, for one, am happy it’s recorded. Let’s get rid of them one by one. This is extremely unsanitary and, quite frankly, unacceptable,” the man declared.

Still, another user came to the defence of the woman.

“What if the bathrooms were too far and look how she walk and rock? Suppose the bathroom not working? We know market bathrooms nasty. Please stop judging the woman (the vendor),” a female wrote.

She added that, “The person who recorded the video has no respect for the elderly! You waited until she started doing it to record, and that says a lot.”

Another woman joined the online discourse by commenting that, “The municipal (corporation) should have restrooms for the vendors.

“All of you here act like you never p%$& inna bottle, bucket, pan and chimmey. He without sin cast the first stone. We’re too quick to judge,” she insisted.

However, some Instagrammmers had no sympathy for the vendor after seeing the act.

“This a Alice 2.0! If camera phone never popular, a lot of the nastiness wouldn’t expose. People need to do better,” a woman indicated.

“Anybody who defend this is very hypocritical! This is unsanitary, nasty and disgusting behaviour from an elder,” a man stated.

“Better me turn farmer and start plant me own fruits and food yah man,” said another male Instagrammer.

A woman posted: “That’s why mi fraid fi buy from certain people enuh.

“Mi haffi guh watch out fi the market ppl (people) dem to rhatid. She (the female vendor) could have used a bathroom. And I can BET she nuh wash har hand. The same hand weh she a guh use to serve people,” the woman opined.