‘Alice… will not be returning to Crab Circle’, says Kingston mayor Loop Jamaica

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams is adamant that Alice Waugh, the crab vendor who was seen in a viral video relieving herself at the popular ‘Crab Circle’ eatery in the capital city, will not be returning when the food spot reopens on November 23.

“Alice Waugh will NOT be returning to Crab Circle as a vendor come next week,” Williams wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

He was responding to a newspaper article in which Waugh reportedly said she would be returning to National Heroes Circle to sell crabs at the popular food spot, which was ordered closed by health authorities in October over sanitary concerns after the disturbing video went viral.

In a series of tweets, Williams said the only way Waugh would be returning to the venue was for the sole purpose of purchasing crabs.

“The vendors who are returning have met with the Council (the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation), completed certification by HEART and have done the necessary food handlers training. She (Waugh) has not,” Williams disclosed.

“We wish Ms Waugh the best in her other endeavours, but she will not be permitted to return to Crab Circle as a vendor, preparing food for the public given several public health concerns,” he added.

Waugh had indicated in the newspaper article that she was ill during the time when training of the vendors was ongoing.

But while the mayor was not able to comment on the status of her health during the period, he said she was not invited to do the certification because she is not being reinstated as a vendor.

The position of the municipality on the matter concerning Waugh has been communicated to the other vendors, according to the mayor.

“But in the event there is uncertainty, let me be clear, any attempt to facilitate or have Ms Alice Waugh, or any other untrained and uncertified vendor at Crab Circle, will result in the municipality shutting down all operations there,” declared Williams.

He has since confirmed with the relevant authorities at the municipal corporation that Waugh’s name was removed from the stall she previously occupied, as they were instructed.

“This was done prior to the (newspaper) story and is a fact that the vendors and Alice are aware of,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Williams said provisions have been made for the vendors who will be returning to the facility, which includes cutting boards, aprons and other relevant equipment required for their trade.

Additionally, the mayor confirmed that bathroom facilities have been constructed for both the vendors and the general public.

On that score, Williams stressed that the “haphazard manner” in which the vendors operated before has been “put to rest”.

He warned that clear instructions have been given to the municipal police regarding the enforcement of standards at Crab Circle once it reopens later this month.