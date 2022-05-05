‘Alkaline’ charged with office breaking in Portland | Loop Jamaica

Fitzroy McDonald, otherwise called ‘Alkaline’, a labourer of Folly Road in Portland, was charged with office breaking and larceny following an incident at an establishment in his community on March 26.

Reports from the Port Antonio police are that about 9am, the complainant securely locked up the establishment, and McDonald allegedly forced open a window, entered and stole items and cash.

A report was made to the police after McDonald was reportedly seen with the items. He was arrested on May 1 and subsequently charged.

The police said his court date is being finalised.