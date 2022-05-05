‘Alkaline’ charged with office breaking in Portland | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
'Alkaline' charged with office breaking in Portland
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
‘Alkaline’ charged with office breaking in Portland

Healthcare workers to be recognised in July for COVID fight

Telecoms witness provides data linking ‘Clans’ to secret phone calls

Businessman charged with $82.5 million cocaine find

Gasoline, diesel prices to be increased by $4.50

Madrid rally past Man City to reach Champions League final

Small businesses encouraged to maintain proper records

Reggae Boyz kick off busy 6 weeks of international engagements May 25

US gov’t and Jamaica partner for high-speed internet deployment

Tricia Robinson delighted with return of netball after 2-year break

Fitzroy McDonald, otherwise called ‘Alkaline’, a labourer of Folly Road in Portland, was charged with office breaking and larceny following an incident at an establishment in his community on March 26.

Reports from the Port Antonio police are that about 9am, the complainant securely locked up the establishment, and McDonald allegedly forced open a window, entered and stole items and cash.

A report was made to the police after McDonald was reportedly seen with the items. He was arrested on May 1 and subsequently charged.

The police said his court date is being finalised.

