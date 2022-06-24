Alkaline grateful for Givenchy placement by Matthew M Williams | Loop Jamaica

Imagine being so influential that you’ve inspired a fashion designer to create a collection in your style of dress.

Now, dancehall artiste Alkaline can. Let’s put things into perspective. He was the muse for Matthew M Williams’ men’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection – which was presented in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

Williams, who’s the creative director of the storied fashion house Givenchy zoomed in on Alkaline’s personal style, which he admits, was the inspiration for his first standalone menswear collection for the brand.

Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M Williams took the curtain call. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Looks from Williams’ Spring/Summer ’23 standalone menswear collection for Givenchy. (Photos: AP Photo/Francois Mori)

But, there’s more. Alkaline also worked on the show’s soundtrack, according to AP. Four singles from Alkaline’s catalogue were played during the runway presentations.

Naturally, Alkaline’s management team, who were present at the launch of his New Rules media launch, were ecstatic about the collaboration.

“It’s no surprise that The Manhimself, Alkaline, continues to make huge strides in Reggae-Dancehall music globally”, his manager Kereena Beckford stated.

“Since his introduction and ascension to the helm of the genre, Alkaline continues to redefine the space as an independent artiste”.

Four songs from Alkaline’s catalogue were selected as the backing tracks for the runway presentations on Wednesday in Paris, France. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Models wear creations from the Givenchy men’s Spring/Summer ’23 collection presented in Paris, France on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

In a statement, the Manhimself expressed his appreciation to the Givenchy team and Williams for the inclusion in the showcase and that he’s looking forward to a continuous relationship and partnership.

Beckford noted that “dancehalls influence on cultures, genres and fashion across the world is renowned and this new milestone demonstrates not just the economic value of the genre/culture but also Alkaline’s growth as he champions, ushers in a new era for Jamaican Music.”

[email protected]