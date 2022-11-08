All J’cans have a right to highest standard of health- Tufton Loop Jamaica

All Jamaicans, including members of key populations and vulnerable groups, have the right to the highest standard of health.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton made the assertion on Monday during a courtesy call from UNAIDS Executive Director ‘Winnie’ Byanyima.

“Health should be universal. The right to health for all is a fundamental principle that must drive service delivery in HIV care and treatment,” the Minister said.

“One health for all, we subscribe to that principle and therefore universal access to treatment and care for all persons living with HIV in Jamaicacontinues to be a priority of the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” he added.

As efforts to enhance equity in service delivery continue, improvement in HIV prevention, care and treatment outcomes have been observed. More patients are accessing and being retained in care; and since 2017, lost-to-follow-up (LTFU) numbers have lowered considerably. Of significant note, too, is that the island has succeeded in improving viral suppression from the low 50s in 2018 to 75% in 2022.

At the same time, substantial efforts are being made to create enabling environments for all persons seeking to access care. Notably, through multi-sectoral partnerships and various collaborative efforts with both non-governmental and civil society organisations, this continues to be an importantarea of attention.

Ms Byanyima has assured that the United Nations is pleased to work in tandem with Jamaica’s HIV programme and assist the nation in tackling the spread of the disease.

Accompanying the UNAIDS head on this morning’s courtesy call were a delegation of senior UNAIDS officials, which included Country Director, Dr Richard Amenyah and Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Luisa Cabal.