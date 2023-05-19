All JLP MPs, Gov’t ministers ‘now committed’ to earning their salaries Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that a system of accountability is coming for members of the political directorate, in light of the massive salary increases that have been granted to the politicians nationally, and the raft of criticisms that subsequently followed the move.

Ahead of the accountability measures, Holness said “Every single (Jamaica Labour Party) MP, all ministers, are now committed to ensuring that they earn the salaries” which they will receive.

“… We were not able to put, first and foremost, the accountability measures (in place for politicians), but I will announce shortly, a series of accountability measures,” said Holness at a New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) handing-over ceremony in Bog Walk, St Catherine on Friday.

The prime minister’s disclosure came after the influential Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA) said while they do not object in principle to the salary increases for politicians, the move should be accompanied by “a transparent accountability system that will allow citizens to assess the performance of the political directorate.”

The organisations, according to a release on Thursday, expressed firm believe that implementing key performance indicators (KPIs) and having job descriptions for all parliamentarians and ministers, are crucial.

In addition, they also called for the quick passing of the Constitution Impeachment Amendment Act, 2021, in Parliament.

In his remarks on Friday, Holness said he has informed his Members of Parliament (MPs) and Cabinet ministers that “the price” of such a massive increase in salaries for them “is accountability”.

Holness’ annual salary as prime minister jumps by approximately 214 per cent, with his pay moving from $9.1 million in 2021 to $28.6 million on April 1, 2024. Effective April 1, 2023, the head of government will get $25.3 million.

Cabinet ministers are to receive a massive increase in salary up to April 1, 2024, with their pay moving from $6.9 million in 2021 to $22.9 million next year.

In a rather less strident tone than his address at another function on the matter the day before, Holness said the second phase of the compensation structure will be focused on performance-based remuneration systems.

“So, yes, we are happy to hear the society call for accountability.

“We are happy to hear the society call for performance measurements and, yes, it will be implemented both for the executive and for the legislature,” he stated.

Such a system, said Holness, will also be the “general trend” for the public service.

“The idea is that we must now claim increased productivity, having addressed the longstanding issue of wage level in the civil service,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Holness informed that the parliamentary caucus of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is well aware that having gotten the increases, they “must now prove to the Jamaican people, even harder than they were working before, that the increases are justified and they understand that.

“They (JLP MPs) understand that the accountability issues are foremost in the minds of the people, and we must do tangible things,” stated the prime minister.