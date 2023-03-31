All-new Le Champ Brunch set for Sunday Loop Jamaica

Entrepreneur Shanique Ellington, managing director of Le Champ Cosmetics, has curated another groundbreaking product, this time in Jamaica’s entertainment space.

Ellington’s brainchild, Le Champ Brunch is one of Jamaica’s newest all-inclusive all-white luxe events and comes about following the company’s desire to create an occasion for loyal customers to enjoy their vegan, Jamaican makeup within a luxe space.

Le Champ Brunch is set for Sunday, April 2, at Sunken Garden, Hope Gardens in St Andrew.

Taking bold risks is nothing new to the pragmatic leader, as she is known for charting new paths within the beauty industry.

Loop News caught up with Ellington to discuss her journey.

“Establishing a Le Champ Cosmetics makeup touch-up booth within events has allowed us to evolve to now having an event highlighting our makeup touch-up booths,” she said.

Ellington shared that there is opportunity in every situation, once people are willing to recognise it.

Elevated d?cor, food, wine, and Soca music are the core inspiration for the event that will follow a guided experience beginning with a cocktail hour, a special performance at 2pm, brunch until 4pm, and exciting Soca music to ring in the Carnival season.

A strict all-white clothing policy is employed to preserve the opulent look and feel of the Le Champ Brunch event, she said.

This Yard Mas Carnival-endorsed event is sponsored by CPJ, Flair Magazine, Massy Distribution, Loop News, Galeria Events, Fyah105 FM, Kadian Nicely Exclusive, and Le Champ Cosmetics.

To get your tickets to Le Champ Brunch visit www.LeChampCosmetics.com or on Instagram @LeChampBrunch for more details.