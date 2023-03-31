All-new Le Champ Brunch set for Sunday Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
All-new Le Champ Brunch set for Sunday Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mom appeals for help to save brave 7-y-o battling cancer

KC, Hydel take Champs lead

All-new Le Champ Brunch set for Sunday

13-y-o burn victim returns to Jamaica after treatment in the US

Red flags to look out for with immigration service providers

Labour Ministry orders JUTC drivers back to work

Double disappointment for Jamaica College relay teams at Champs

Teen to be questioned re stabbing death of ‘mom’s lover’

Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides

Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

Friday Mar 31

21?C
Carnival
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Le Champ Brunch is an all-inclusive all-white luxe event set for April 2, 2023.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Entrepreneur Shanique Ellington, managing director of Le Champ Cosmetics, has curated another groundbreaking product, this time in Jamaica’s entertainment space.

Ellington’s brainchild, Le Champ Brunch is one of Jamaica’s newest all-inclusive all-white luxe events and comes about following the company’s desire to create an occasion for loyal customers to enjoy their vegan, Jamaican makeup within a luxe space.

Le Champ Brunch is set for Sunday, April 2, at Sunken Garden, Hope Gardens in St Andrew.

Taking bold risks is nothing new to the pragmatic leader, as she is known for charting new paths within the beauty industry.

Loop News caught up with Ellington to discuss her journey.

“Establishing a Le Champ Cosmetics makeup touch-up booth within events has allowed us to evolve to now having an event highlighting our makeup touch-up booths,” she said.

Ellington shared that there is opportunity in every situation, once people are willing to recognise it.

Elevated d?cor, food, wine, and Soca music are the core inspiration for the event that will follow a guided experience beginning with a cocktail hour, a special performance at 2pm, brunch until 4pm, and exciting Soca music to ring in the Carnival season.

A strict all-white clothing policy is employed to preserve the opulent look and feel of the Le Champ Brunch event, she said.

This Yard Mas Carnival-endorsed event is sponsored by CPJ, Flair Magazine, Massy Distribution, Loop News, Galeria Events, Fyah105 FM, Kadian Nicely Exclusive, and Le Champ Cosmetics.

To get your tickets to Le Champ Brunch visit www.LeChampCosmetics.com or on Instagram @LeChampBrunch for more details.

Related Articles

Business

August 25, 2021 06:39 PM

Carnival

February 24, 2020 10:05 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Mom appeals for help to save brave 7-y-o battling cancer

Sport

KC, Hydel take Champs lead

Carnival

All-new Le Champ Brunch set for Sunday

See also

More From

Sport

Hydel’s Alana Reid sets national junior record at Champs

Alana Reid made history at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships by becoming the first female athlete to run the 100m in under 11 seconds.
Reid, the 2022 World Under-20 bro

Jamaica News

Cop held with ganja at police station in Portmore

A police constable attached to the Greater Portmore Police Station was charged with breach of the Dangerous Drugs Act and unprofessional conduct after he was allegedly found with contraband at the sta

Sport

19-Year-Old Bouwahjgie Nkrumie clocks sub-10 at Champs

Kingston College’s (KC) Bouwahjgie Nkrumie delivered on the promise he has shown throughout the season by becoming the third junior sprinter in history to secure a sub-10 clocking.
The 19-year-old

Sport

IOC finally makes Kaliese Spencer a 2012 Olympic medallist

Russian hurdler Natalya Antyukh stripped of her gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping

Jamaica News

18-year-old woman missing from Saturday in Hanover

Eighteen-year-old Tecia Hall of March Town, Green Island, Hanover has been missing since Saturday, March 25.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and 173 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall

Entertainment

‘I’m lost without you,’ says Aidonia in IG post about late son

Fans and colleagues rushed to comfort dancehall artiste Aidonia as he shared in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday that he misses his son, nine-year-old Khalif Lawrence, who died in December.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols