All Out on Loop: 6ixty kicks off in St Kitts, cricket fans excited Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
All Out on Loop: 6ixty kicks off in St Kitts, cricket fans excited Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

9 COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 93 new cases, 23.4% positivity

Caribbean Creators: The meltng pot of talent that is Tower Band

Arsenal rally to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

England finish off South Africa for big win in 2nd test

Teen tried to save 10-y-o relative; before both were washed away

Jordon Reign’s to rule in She’s A Maneater Trophy

JUST IN: Second body found in search for girls washed away in St Mary

Liverpool equal scoring record with 9-0 win vs Bournemouth

All Out on Loop: 6ixty kicks off in St Kitts, cricket fans excited

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL

Saturday Aug 27

32?C
Caribbean News
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

All Out On Loop 6ixty

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Cricket fans have even more reasons to celebrate this season with the introduction of the 6ixty, which is positioned as an exciting precursor to the highly anticipated CPL tournament.

The 6ixty is a 60-ball cricket tournament featuring men’s and women’s teams.

This fast-paced and innovative format, known as Cricket’s Power Game, will see the world’s best cricketers entertain fans around the world. The 6ixty is a joint venture between Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Loop Caribbean was at Warner Park in Saint Kitts this week and took the opportunity to chat with some of the cricket fans who were there, showing support for their favourite teams.

Related Articles

CPL

August 26, 2022 03:53 PM

Sport

July 29, 2022 01:03 AM

Sport

June 27, 2022 04:10 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

9 COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 93 new cases, 23.4% positivity

Lifestyle

Caribbean Creators: The meltng pot of talent that is Tower Band

Sport

Arsenal rally to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah disqualified as Hobbs upsets Jackson in Lausanne 100m

See also

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified from the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday as her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson lost in a cl

Jamaica News

16 teachers resign from Campion College

Principal says all but one vacancy already filled

Sport

VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its cre

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Jamaica News

Search underway for girls washed away in St Mary river

A search launched for two girls who were swept away while at a river in Jobs Hill, St Mary, washing with their relative on Thursday, is continuing today.
The girls — Kiwanna Ricketts, 10, and Halle

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell produced a new personal best time of 12.99 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.
The 21-year-old Broadb

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols