All Out on Loop: 6ixty kicks off in St Kitts, cricket fans excited Loop Jamaica

Cricket fans have even more reasons to celebrate this season with the introduction of the 6ixty, which is positioned as an exciting precursor to the highly anticipated CPL tournament.

The 6ixty is a 60-ball cricket tournament featuring men’s and women’s teams.

This fast-paced and innovative format, known as Cricket’s Power Game, will see the world’s best cricketers entertain fans around the world. The 6ixty is a joint venture between Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Loop Caribbean was at Warner Park in Saint Kitts this week and took the opportunity to chat with some of the cricket fans who were there, showing support for their favourite teams.