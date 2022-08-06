All roads lead to National Stadium, traffic as J’cans head out Loop Jamaica

There is now bumper-to-bumper traffic in some sections of the Corporate Area as scores of Jamaicans are now making their way to the National Stadium to attend the Independence Day Grand Gala.

Approximately 30,000 spectators are expected to attend the event, which is part of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The cultural showcase, which is slated to begin at 6:00 pm, will feature presentations in music, drama, song and dance, by costumed and uniformed groups alongside popular local artistes.

Addressing the House of Representatives on July 26, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said members of the public who wish to attend the Grand Gala may get their tickets at Sangster’s Bookstore locations in Cross Roads, Spring Plaza, Portmore Pines, and Montego Bay; World Net Microfinancing branches and Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) offices islandwide.

She added that tickets will also be distributed at the Jamaica 60 Independence Village inside the National Stadium and that other locations will be announced.

“Those who are not able to get tickets, it will be live on television, electronic boards across the island and we will be streaming right across the world,” Ms. Grange noted.

During the event, Sanchez and Derrick Morgan will be honoured with the Music Icon Award for their sterling contribution to the popularity of Jamaican music on the world stage.

She said that about 2,500 performers and crew drawn from communities across the Corporate Area and St. Catherine will perform at the Independence Grand Gala.

Some of the special guest performers include Beenie Man, Barrington Levy, Teejay, Toni-ann Singh, Glacia Robinson, and Tessanne Chin.

“It is going to be extremely grand and there will be a special high-profile guest from overseas who will be present,” she said.

Ms. Grange noted that in addition to the fireworks display, there will be a spectacular drone show. The drone show will also be a feature at the Western Gala on August 7.

“We will also have a flyover by a friendly country and we are going to have paratroopers from Guyana participating in the event as well,” she said.

Minister Grange pointed out that the celebrations on Independence Day will be held islandwide and include flag-raising ceremonies, sports festival, mini gala, gospel concerts, street dances, among others.

She informed that the Western Mini Gala will be held on August 7. “So, it is not competing with the gala in Kingston on the sixth, but they will have their own space and time on August 7,” she said.

The Western Gala will feature Jermaine Edwards, Govana, Tessanne Chin, Teejay, La-lee, among others.

“As we celebrate our Diamond Jubilee and we reignite our nation for greatness, we also want to reignite our nation for togetherness,” the Minister said.