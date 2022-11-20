All systems go: Hundreds head to JLP conference in jubilant mood Loop Jamaica

Hundreds head To JLP Conference

The Jamaica Labour Party Conference is now underway with thousands of supporters from all across the island descending on the National Arena.

Members of the island security forces are out in their numbers as all roads leading to the public session of the party’s 79th annual conference have been transformed into a sea of green.

Jammed pack buses, with supporters waving their flags and shouting chants of showa is the order of the day as the supporters anticipate hearing from the JLP Leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness

The prime minister is expected to use the conference to outline to the country the government’s economic plans going forward following the COVID-19 pandemic among other things.

But as the clock tick towards that moment supporters say they are just basking in the moment as it has been a while since they have been able to gather in such a fashion.

More details later as Loop News covers the event.