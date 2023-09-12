Alleged armed robber booked after shooting way out of sticky situation Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old Tarique Toyloy of Galloway Road, Kingston 13 was slapped with several charges after a foiled robbery on Studio One Boulevard, Kingston 5 on Thursday, August 17.

He has been charged with wounding with intent (two counts), malicious destruction of property (two counts), assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon (four counts).

Reports are that about 5:15 pm, a man entered a business establishment and attempted to rob the service representative.

The woman reportedly ran into an adjoining room.

The robber, who was left trapped inside the establishment, opened gunfire at the door and managed to escape.

Two persons were shot during the incident, and were taken to hospital, where they were treated.

Toyloy was held during a police operation, and was placed on an identification parade on Monday, September 4, and was pointed out.

He was charged on Monday, September 11.

His court date is being finalised.