Alleged gang leader was arrested at upscale St Andrew apartment — cop | Loop Jamaica

Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, was charged about a year after the police arrested him at his upscale apartment in a section of St Andrew.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday by an undercover police detective during his testimony at the keenly watched gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The undercover cop, who was introduced to members of the gang as the uncle of another gangster, told the court that Bryan’s mother, his brother, and his brother’s girlfriend were also taken into custody.

According to the policeman, when he cautioned Bryan, he gave no response.

The police witness on Monday had commenced identifying the 33 accused individuals on trial.

So far, he has identified 27 of the accused people, as well as detailed the circumstances which led to their arrest.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has assured trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, and defence attorneys that an update will be provided on Friday relative to telephone call records that the police had requested, but were still outstanding.

The police witness on Monday said the call data information related to phones that were confiscated from several defendants on trial, as well as three cellphones used by the prosecution’s second witness to secretly record the conversations of alleged gangsters, including Bryan.

Sykes reiterated on Wednesday that the matter needed to be urgently resolved, as he and the defence needed to know whether prosecutors would rely on the information to build its case.

He noted, too, that these issues were to be resolved at the case management stage before the matter proceeded to trial.

According to the judge, if and when the information is ascertained, new witnesses will be required to testify, and preparations will then have to be made.

Sykes also told prosecutors that until those issues are settled, it was pointless to go on hearing how the phones were collected without the call data information being provided.

It was at that point that defence attorney Lloyd McFarlane intervened. He is representing Bryan at the gang trial.

McFarlane argued that he was following the roadmap that the prosecution provided, indicating that he had made no preparations for the call data information being part of the case.

He suggested that it would be “unfair” for the prosecution to introduce this evidence — assuming that it is obtained — at this stage of the trial.

McFarlane went on to urge Sykes to “draw the line” this week concerning prosecutors adding more material to the case that was not disclosed during case management.

In response, Sykes acknowledged that he would have to examine those issues soon, raised by the attorney, but he advised the prosecution to re-examine the issues they faced and update the court.

Bryan, 31 other men and one woman are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.

The trial is to continue on Thursday.