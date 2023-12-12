Alleged gun traffickers remanded re Petrojam carpark seizure Loop Jamaica

A December 13 mention date has been set for the three men who were charged in relation to the seizure of two firearms and several rounds of ammunition in a motorcar inside a carpark at Petrojam along Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew last month.

The trio appeared in the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

The accused are 29-year-old Nicholas Freeman, otherwise called ‘Nicko’, of Trinidad Road, Kingston 11; 23-year-old Ryan Morrison, alias ‘Alfred’, a construction worker of Belvedere district, St Andrew; and 21-year-old Akeem Moore, alias ‘Brown Chops’, of Steer Town, St Ann and Pleasant Heights, Rockfort, Kingston 2.

They are all charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, trafficking of prohibited weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon with intent to traffic.

During the court proceedings, it was disclosed that the case file remains incomplete.

The accused men were subsequently remanded.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 6:30 am on November 23, law enforcers carried out an operation along Marcus Garvey Drive, where a blue Toyota Yaris motorcar, with the three men abroad, was searched.

During the search, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges, and a .38 revolver containing six .38 cartridges, were found inside the motorcar.

All three men were taken into custody, and were charged after question-and-answer sessions on Wednesday, November 29.

It was initially believed that the men had been hired to carry out a contract killing of an employee of Petrojam.