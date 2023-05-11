ALLEGED GUNMAN SHOT: Off duty-cop thwarts robbery in Olympic Way Loop Jamaica

Two gunmen who attempted to rob a wholesale in Olympic Way, St Andrew, were stopped in their tracks by an off-duty policeman on Thursday.

Reports are that one of the men was shot and injured. A search has been launched for the other man who managed to escaped.

A firearm was recovered during the attack, the police said.

The incident took place at about 8 am in the vicinity of Dupont Primary and Infant School. Reports are that men tried to rob persons at the business facility but were challenged by the policeman, who was in the area at the time.

A shootout reportedly ensued and one of the alleged robbers was shot.

The St Andrew South police are investigating