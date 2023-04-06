Alleged gunslinger ‘held with weapon’ in Mandeville bus park Loop Jamaica

A Browning 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridge was seized by the police on Perth Road in Mandeville, Manchester on Wednesday, April 5.

Reports from the police are that about 12:05 a.m., lawmen were alerted to an area where a man was seen brandishing a firearm during an altercation inside a bus park.

On the arrival of the police, a man was accosted and searched, and the firearm and ammunition were reportedly found on him.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.