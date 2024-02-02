Alleged ‘hitman’ charged after paralegal’s murder Loop Jamaica

Alleged 'hitman' charged after paralegal's murder
Alleged ‘hitman’ charged after paralegal’s murder

Friday Feb 02

7 hrs ago

The late Sandra Risden

Thirty-year-old Ojo Russell, otherwise called ‘Jerry Stunts’, a mechanic of Woodpecker Avenue, Kingston 11, has been slapped with several charges following the murder of a paralegal in St Andrew last month.

Russell was charged with the murder of 63-year-old paralegal Sandra Risden, who was of Hampton Crescent, Kingston 20 and Bryans Hill district, Clarendon. The gun attack occurred on Washington Boulevard, Kingston 20, on January 18.

He was also charged with assault at common law, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 7:05 am, Risden was driving along the road when Russell and another man drove up on a motorcycle and opened gunfire, killing her.

An off-duty officer pursued the attackers, who the police described as “hitmen”, when Russell reportedly pointed the firearm at him before escaping in the area.

Russell was later arrested and charged after he was pointed out as the man who shot Risden.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 13.

See also

35-y-o cop dies at home after not feeling well

A detective constable who was assigned to Elletson Road Police Station reportedly died at home after complaining of not feeling well on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Rameesh Williams,

