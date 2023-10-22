Alleged hitman ‘Mad One’ remanded re American, Chinese killings Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine man who is charged with allegedly killing a Chinese businessman and an American woman on separate occasions locally between 2018 and 2023, was remanded in custody on Friday.

The accused, Corey Rutherford, otherwise called ‘Mad One’, a 31-year-old painter of Frazer’s Boulevard in Frazer’s Content, St Catherine, is considered by law enforcers as an “alleged hitman”.

He appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court, during which both murder cases were mentioned on Friday.

In the first case, Rutherford has been charged with murder and burglary following the death of 39-year-old businessman Xiang Qi at Featherbed Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine on July 21, 2018.

Reports are that about 6am on that date, Rutherford and other men allegedly broke into Xiang’s private quarters and bounded his hands and feet. They proceeded to inflict several cut wounds to his body and head. The men then left the scene.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched, leading to Rutherford’s arrest five years later.

He was charged after a question-and-answer session with the police earlier this week.

Rutherford’s attorney advised the court that in respect of the matter, he will be seeking to make a bail application for his client at a later court date.

The accused was subsequently remanded until November 29 on that charge.

In relation to Rutherford’s murder charge relative to the shooting death of American Shirnet Hammond, that case has been transferred to the Gun Court section of the Home Circuit Court in Kingston for mention on November 8.

The accused was also remanded on that matter until then.

It is alleged that on September 23, 2023 at about 2:30 pm, Hammond was returning from a funeral at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine when a motor vehicle in which she was a passenger was shot up by a gunman who stepped into the roadway and opened gunfire at the vehicle.

The incident occurred along the Red Pond main road in St Catherine.

Hammond sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body, and she was pronounced dead at hospital.

Rutherford was arrested earlier this month, and was subsequently charged with the murder.