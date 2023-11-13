Alleged killer of homeless people to return to court in December Loop Jamaica

Ronaldo Ricketts, the 25-year-old man who is charged with the murders of four homeless people in Montego Bay, St James earlier this year, is scheduled to return to court on December 5.

This was after no further progress was made in the case when it was mentioned in the St James Parish Court on Thursday.

The Clerk of Courts informed presiding Parish Judge Kaysha Grant-Pryce that several documents remain outstanding on the case file, including four post-mortem reports.

There was also no evidence that a psychiatric evaluation which was previously ordered by the court had been conducted, as the report was not contained in the case file.

Consequently, Ricketts was remanded in custody until next month.

Ricketts, a resident of West Gate Hills in Montego Bay, St James, was initially arrested by the police on August 30, 2023 not for the string of murders, but in relation to allegations of abduction and attempted rape.

It is alleged that he picked up a woman in his motor vehicle in downtown Montego Bay and then held her at knifepoint and demanded sex from her

The woman managed to escape and reported the matter to the police who were nearby, resulting in Ricketts being detained.

While in custody, it is alleged that Ricketts provided a caution statement to detectives in the presence of his attorney, admitting to his involvement in several murders within the city of Montego Bay.

Following investigations, Ricketts was slapped with four murder charges in relation to incidents that took place between July 28 and August 20 of this year. The victims were all stabbed to death.

In the first killing, a woman who remains unidentified, was found with stab wounds on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay at about 12:15 am on Friday, July 28.

She appeared to have been in her 60s, and her body was clad in a white blouse and a multi-coloured skirt.

Also on July 28, at approximately 1:15 am on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, an unidentified male was discovered with stab wounds.

On Wednesday, August 9, 20-year-old Leonardo Lewis, otherwise called ‘Raheem’ or ‘Ackeem’, of Breadfruit Road, Catherine Hall in Montego Bay, allegedly became a victim of Ricketts, and was found by residents with stab wounds at about 10:55 pm on Church Lane in the second city.

Tragically, another unidentified homeless man met a similar fate on Saturday, August 19, at around 11:45 pm on St Clavers Street in Montego Bay. He also succumbed to stab wounds.